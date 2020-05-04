Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora shares a throwback picture on social media: See pics

As the union government has extended the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, almost all are forced to stay indoors. Celebrities including film stars are locked up in their homes as the industry is under lockdown. And the celebrities are very much engaged on social media by sharing pictures and sharing various challenges.

Bollywood’s hot girl Malaika Arora has also very much active on social media. The hottie has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle. In the photo she can be seen with her son Arhaan Khan. In the picture, little Arhaan can be seen giving a peck on his mother’s cheek as she smiles for the camera.

“Throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today …. (food, travel, hugs, kisses, work, friends, family )… don’t take life for granted. Stay positive and don’t wipe that smile off your face,” Malaika captioned the picture.

Malaika and actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan married in 1998 and divorced in 2017. Arhaan Khan is their only son.