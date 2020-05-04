DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Updates: India’s coronavirus recovery rate improves

May 4, 2020, 05:14 pm IST

The coronavirus recovery rate in the country has improved. This was announced on Monday by Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary of  Health Ministry.

The recovery rate  in the country is now at 27.52%. The recovery rate has improved from 25.19% in April 30 to 27.52% on May 4. Prior to that on April 27, the recovery rate stood at 22.17%.

Till now, 11,706 people have been cured for coronavirus in India. In the last 24 hours, 1074 people have been cured.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Kant, Chairman of Empowered Group 6, said as of now, there are about 610 cases of COVID-19 in 112 aspirational districts which is considered fairly low at less than 2 per cent of the national level of infections. Of these, six districts have reported first case after April 21.

 

