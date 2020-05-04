DH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHDH Latest NewsCinemaLatest NewsIndiacelebritiesNEWSEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor immersed father Rishi Kapoor’s ashes with Alia Bhatt ; Watch Video

May 4, 2020, 10:35 am IST

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Mumbai’s Banganga tank Sunday.

A lot of pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Rishi Kapoor’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with the late star’s wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, are seen performing the final rites at Banganga tank.

 

Actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present with the Kapoor family.Earlier in the day, a prayer meet was held at the Kapoors’ residence

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close