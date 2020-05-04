Ranbir Kapoor immersed father Rishi Kapoor’s ashes with Alia Bhatt ; Watch Video

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Mumbai’s Banganga tank Sunday.

A lot of pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Rishi Kapoor’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with the late star’s wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, are seen performing the final rites at Banganga tank.

#RanbirKapoor, #NeetuKapoor and #RiddhimaKapoorSahni at Banganga tank to immerse Mr.Rishi Kapoor’s ashes! More power and strength to the family ?? pic.twitter.com/PUXXbiYyjv — B4U (@THEOFFICIALB4U) May 3, 2020

Actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present with the Kapoor family.Earlier in the day, a prayer meet was held at the Kapoors’ residence