SS Rajamouli set to break yet another world record by directing ‘Ramayan’ remake ?

Ramayan has enjoyed a terrific re-run amid the coronavirus lockdown. It became the most watched TV show across the world and many families sat glued in front of their TV sets as Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan were re-telecast on Doordarshan.

Now, the original re-run of both the serials has ended and fans have a new demand from South director SS Rajamouli, most famous for directing blockbuster period epics Baahubali and Baahubali 2, featuring Prabhas.

Fans of the mythological show want Rajamouli to direct a contemporary version of the Ramayan so that it can be enjoyed even by the posterity. #RajamouliMakeRamayan started trending on social media on Sunday morning, with ardent fans urging the star director to take up the project. Some even claimed that only Rajamouli can do justice to Ramayan, if a remake is ever considered.

Written by Sage Valmiki, rewritten by Saint Tulsidas, televised by Ramanand Sagar.. Now next is what?

Directed by @ssrajamouli: Ramayan: The Legend of Raja Ram!#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/S8M6JeZ5Zx — Sudhanshu Joshi (@sudhanjoshi) May 3, 2020

Just as Ramanand Sagar ji had subdued everyone by directing the Ramayana, similarly if in today's time Rajamouli ji will direct the Ramayana, his fame will remain for ages.@ssrajamouli #RajaMouliMakeRamayan #RAMAYAN#RSS_???_??_??? #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/6j40XmvzE0 — ??? ?????????? (@rishabhDta22) May 3, 2020