SS Rajamouli set to break yet another world record by directing ‘Ramayan’ remake ?

May 4, 2020, 11:53 am IST

Ramayan has enjoyed a terrific re-run amid the coronavirus lockdown. It became the most watched TV show across the world and many families sat glued in front of their TV sets as Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan were re-telecast on Doordarshan.

Now, the original re-run of both the serials has ended and fans have a new demand from South director SS Rajamouli, most famous for directing blockbuster period epics Baahubali and Baahubali 2, featuring Prabhas.

Fans of the mythological show want Rajamouli to direct a contemporary version of the Ramayan so that it can be enjoyed even by the posterity. #RajamouliMakeRamayan started trending on social media on Sunday morning, with ardent fans urging the star director to take up the project. Some even claimed that only Rajamouli can do justice to Ramayan, if a remake is ever considered.

 

