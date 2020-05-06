Airline in UAE opened ticket bookings to India: know ticket price

UAE based budget airline company, Air Arabia has opened ticket bookings to India. The Airline has started resumed opening bookings for its regular return flights to a number of destinations across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Air Arabia has opened bookings for regular return flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Trivandrum, Karachi, Peshawar, Dhaka, Colombo, Beirut, Cairo, Jeddah, Riyadh, Moscow and Vienna, among others, from June 1, 2020.

Based on the flight schedule of departure on June 1 from Sharjah and return on June 10, Air Arabia’s Sharjah to Mumbai airfare starts from Dh 910 for an economy class, Dh 1,055 to Trivandrum and Dh 885 to the Indian capital New Delhi.

Return economy airfare to Middle Eastern cities of Beirut, Jeddah and Riyadh starts from Dh1,259, Dh1,341 and Dh1,123, respectively. Similarly, Sharjah to Moscow starts from Dh1,381 and Dh1,699 to Vienna.

Earlier, Dubai based budget airline company flydubai had also opened bookings to certain destinations subject to easing of restrictions on international flights. Flydubai website showed outbound flights to Mumbai from May 21 with fares starting from Dh1,263 and to Karachi from June 12 with airfare starting from Dh725.