Coronavirus : Total number of COVID19 cases crosses 49,000 in India

India’s COVID-19 count inched close to the 50,000-mark as the states registered 2,958 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The deadly novel coronavirus infected 49,391 in India. The death toll from the virus zoomed to 126 on Tuesday. Maharashtra reported the highest number of COVID-19 death on Tuesday, taking total number of deaths in the country to 1,694.

Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to report high number of COVID-19 cases while Delhi’s coronavirus count reached 5,000 after a deadly spike on Monday.

There were 33,554 active coronavirus cases in India, according to ministry of health and welfare. At least 14,182 people were recovered from the disease so far.

Mumbai was the worst affected city by coronavirus pandemic. The financial capital of India alone recorded nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state increased to 15,525, the highest in the country. As many as 617 people died to coronavirus disease in the state.

Tamil Nadu also saw a sudden spike in coronavirus cases this week. As many as 508 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The total coronavirus count in the state rose to 4,058.

Punjab also emerged as a cause of concern as the city witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in last few days. On Tuesday, the state added over 200 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total count in Punjab to 1,451.