Coronavirus : Total number of COVID19 positive cases crosses 15,000 in UAE

United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced 462 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 15,192.

UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement that the new cases of many nationalities are all in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, 187 more patients have fully recovered from the virus, taking the tally of the UAE’s recoveries to 3,153, according to the ministry.

The ministry also confirmed nine more deaths, pushing up the country’s death toll to 146.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.