Coronavirus : Wipro converts it’s IT campus into COVID-19 hospital

Global tech giant Wipro Limited has announced that it will convert one of its IT-campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune to a COVID-19 hospital. According to a statement Wipro, the company has inked a pact with the Maharashtra government to use its campus in Pune and make it a 450-bed intermediary care hospital to treat coronavirus patients. The company said that it will hand over the facility to the Maharashtra government by May 30. The company said the hospital will be converted back to an IT facility after a year.

In the memorandum, it is stated that the company will provide the physical infrastructure, medical furniture and equipment besides an administrator and skeletal support staff to help operationalise the hospital with the requisite medical professionals. Soon after, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lauded the initiative and said Wipro’s humanitarian gesture will strengthen the medical infrastructure and benefit the medical fraternity who are at the forefront in the war against the virus.