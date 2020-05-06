COVID 19: Kerala to recieve 800 stranded migrants tomorrow

Four flights with around 800 Indians, stranded in various middle-eastern countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, are expected to land in Kerala on the first day of evacuation – May 7.

Flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, and Qatar, with Indians on priority list of the state, will land at the Kochi and Kozhikode international airports.

The returnees will be screened and then quarantined at institutional facilities, K Vardharajan, Vice-Chairman of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), told NDTV.

“We have made all the required arrangements. We have decided that all evacuated passengers will have to stay in government quarantine facilities upon arrival. They can also opt for paid stays in hotels. Arrangements, made in hostels and other places, will be available for free”, Mr Vardharajan said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier clarified that arrangements have been made in the state to accommodate around 2 lakh foreign returnees.