Covid-19: State of emergency extended in the country

The state of emergency declared in Palestine has been extended up to June 5. This was announced by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The state of emergency is extended in areas under Palestinian government in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The state of emergency was declared two months ago to contain the spread of coronavirus. Border crossings with Israel and Jordan were closed. On last month the government has eased some conditions. On Sunday, Abbas’s administration allowed tens of thousands of Palestinians labourers to resume jobs in Israel.

Mosques and educational institutions remain closed and Palestinian authorities are still banning public congregations.

The Palestine have reported 345 coronavirus cases and two deaths in the West Bank, where some 3 million Palestinians live. In the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory under the control of Abbas’s Islamist Hamas rivals, 17 cases have been reported among a population of some 2 million. The West Bank and Gaza are 40 km (25 miles) apart and separated by Israel.