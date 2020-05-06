Covid-19 Updates: 830 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

830 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar.

As per the data released by the ministry the total number of coronavirus cases has reached at 17972 in Qatar. In this 15890 active cases under treatment. In the last 24 hours 146 new recoveries were also reported. The total number of recovered cases has rised to 2070. Till now 12 people had lost their lives due to the pandemic.

3201 Covid-19 tests has been conducted in last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far in the country to 112963 . All the new infected cases have been quarantined where they are receiving the necessary medical care.