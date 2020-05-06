Katrina Kaif raises glamour quotient in these pictures

Bollywood’s top actress Katrina Kaif is doubtlessly the most sexiest actress in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress is also very much active on social media. Recently the actress has shared some pictures on her Instagram handle which has revealed the glamour quotient in her.

” My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet … so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one …..Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast ?I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice … so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier)

I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be

Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood” she captioned the photo.