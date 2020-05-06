Schedule for SSLC exams will be released in June: Details inside

Schedule for SSLC examinations 2020 in Tamil Nadu will be released in June 2020. This was announced on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan.

The School Education department in the state is at present working on preparing the schedule. The class 10 examinations were scheduled to start on March 27 and end on April 13 and was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The first and second-year HSE examinations were conducted by Tamil Nadu Board in March 2020 .The TN HSE second year examinations were conducted from March 2 to 24, 2020 while the first year examinations were held from March 4 to 26.

Around 9.45 lakh students were expected to appear for the TN SSLC examinations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.