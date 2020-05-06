Setback to expats: GCC country approves draft bill to boost ‘nationalization’ of jobs

A parliamentary committee in Bahrain has approved a draft demanding ‘Bahrainisation’ of jobs. The draft bill submitted by a group of parliament members demands an amendment to existing law, to give Bahrainis priority in getting jobs at the country’s private educational institution.

The draft bill was approved by the parliament’s Services Committee on Monday and will now go to the legislature’s bureau. This was announced by Mamdouh Al Saleh, MP, who is one of its authors of the bill .

The bill, proposed by five lawmakers, is presented due to an increase in the number of Bahraini graduates hunting for education jobs and incapability of the Education Ministry to offer them jobs in public institutions, said a daily in Bahrain.

MP Al Saleh explained that the objective of the proposal is in line with legislative efforts to boost citizens’ right to employment, saying that the suggestion has drawn backing of the Ministry of Labour and Social Development.

The total number of expatriates account for around 54% of Bahrain’s population of 1.5 million.