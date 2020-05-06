State government decided to extend the lockdown, announces chief minister

The Telangana state government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed by the union government. This was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao after the meeting of state cabinet.The lockdown is extended up to May 29.

The nationwide lockdwon imposed by the union government will end on May 17. Telengana has become the first state in the country to extend the lockdown.

“Public should complete the purchase of essential items by 6 pm and they should reach their residences. There will be a curfew in the state from 7 pm. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action,” Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao said.”I informed the Prime Minister about our decision,” said K Chandrasekar Rao.

Till now Telangana has reported 1,085 COVID-19 positive cases, with 29 deaths.