Telecom companies to give free internet during lockdown ? ; Here’s the truth behind the news

In a viral message showing “Telecommunication companies have decided to give free internet so that people can work from home during the coronavirus lockdown”, is going viral on social media platforms, especially on WhatsApp. The viral message also contains a link and claimed that “COVID-19 recharge offer” is available till May 17 when the nationwide lockdown is supposed to end.

“Since the lockdown has been extended till May 17 because of the coronavirus outbreak, all mobile companies have announced free internet for their users so that people can work from home,” read the message which is in Hindi. It further asked receivers to click on the link mentioned in the post to get free internet. The PIB Fact Check, however, has termed the viral message fake, adding that the link is also not of the genuine website.