Vespa VXL 149 and SXL 149 launched in India: know the features and price

India’s leading two wheeler brand Piaggio India has announced the sales of its new updated BS 6 compliant Vespa VXL 149 and Vespa SXL 149. The new updated scooters replace the older Vespa VXL 150 and Vespa SXL 150, respectively.

Both the scooters have been equipped with BS 6 compliant 149 cc, single-cylinder engine which gets Variable Spark Timing Management and three catalytic convertors for cleaner emissions. The engine has been rated to produce 10.2 PS of power at 7,600 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The engine comes hooked to a CVT gearbox. The older scooters came with a 150 cc single-cylinder engine which delivered 10.06 PS at 6,750 rpm and 10.9 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

The SXL has been given six colour options including White, Matt Red Dragon, Matt Black, Orange, Azzurre Blue and Matt Yellow. VXL 149 gets five colour schemes such as Yellow, White, Red, Matte Black and Azzurre Provenza.

The scooters come equipped with a 200 mm disc up front, 140 mm drum at the rear, single side-arm front suspension, hydraulic rear shock absorber and a single-channel ABS. The Vespa 149 twins measure 1,770 mm in length, 690 mm in width and 1,140 mm height.

Vespa SXL 149 has been priced at Rs. 1,26,650, the VXL 149 is available at Rs. 1,22,664.