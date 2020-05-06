‘we must attack the mentality that creates rapists’: Bollywood celebrities on ‘Boys lock room’

The ‘Boys Locker Room’ has shocked everybody in the country. The controversy revolves around a group of teens aged students from Delhi. A Instagram group chat of these boys which glorifies rape culture, objectifies young girls and their classmates and shares their photos. The chats in this group went viral and the Delhi police has registered a case and arrested a boy.

Now condemning the issue many Bollywood celebrities has came forward. Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadda, Swara Bhasker has come forward criticizing the boys.

“This reeks of entitlement and gross negligence on parents’ part. The parents are to be blamed for raising sons who don’t respect human beings and spoiling the. And, boys you should be ashamed”, wrote Sonam Kapoor.

“This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon,” tweeted Richa Chadha.

“#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’.. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!”wrote Swara Bhasker.