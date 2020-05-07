7 admitted after gas leak in Chhattisgarh

In another incidence of gas leak in the state of Chattisgarh, at least seven workers were hospitalised in Chhattisgarh’s Raigadh district on Thursday after being exposed to poisonous gas while cleaning a paper mill. Of the seven, three were said to be in a serious condition and were being shifted to the capital, Raipur.

The incident happened last night while workers were cleaning the mill, which had been closed due to the lockdown and was expected to reopen soon.

“We were not informed about the incident. We got to know about it from the hospital,” Superintendent of Police (Raigadh) Santosh Singh said. “We are monitoring the situation and will take legal action on the mill owner.”