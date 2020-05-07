Airlines in UAE started ticket booking to India: Know the ticket price and flight timings

Sharjah based budget airline company, Air Arabia has started ticket booking to India. Ticket can be booked through the official website of the budget air carrier. In its website Air Arabia shows that it will start regular flight services from June 1.

The Airline has started resumed opening bookings for its regular return flights to a number of destinations across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Air Arabia has opened bookings for regular return flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Trivandrum, Karachi, Peshawar, Dhaka, Colombo, Beirut, Cairo, Jeddah, Riyadh, Moscow and Vienna, among others, from June 1, 2020.

The airline had earlier mentioned on its website that the flights are suspended until May 30. Any passenger can now book the flight by visiting the Air Arabia website to destinations including Karachi and Peshawar in Pakistan; Mumbai, Delhi, Trivandrum in India; Dhaka in Bangladesh; Beirut, Lebanon; Cairo, Egypt; Moscow,Russia; and some other European and Eastern European countries.

There are flights to Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvanthapuram. As per the Air Arabia website, the flight to Kochi will depart Sharjah on June 1 1.10 pm and 9.45 pm. To kozhikode the flight is at 10.10 pm. There are two flight to Thiruvanthapuram in afternoon and night.

The price of ticket to Kochi is 700 dirham (Rs.14,000). To Thiruvanthapuram the ticket will cost 750 dirham (Rs.15,000) and to Kozhikode it will cost around 800 dirham (Rs. 16,000).

Based on the flight schedule of departure on June 1 from Sharjah and return on June 10, Air Arabia’s Sharjah to Mumbai airfare starts from Dh 910 for an economy class, Dh 1,055 to Trivandrum and Dh 885 to the Indian capital New Delhi.

The reservation is open for return flights as well. Passengers can book the tickets for the flights available online. However, the flights would be operated subject to the permission from the respective airports and countries. Tickets will be refunded in the form of vouchers if the flights are not operated as scheduled.