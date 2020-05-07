Covid-19: BSF confirms death of two jawans due to coronavirus

Indian’s para-military wing, Border Security Force (BSF) has confirmed the death of two of its jawans due to coronavirus. BSF has informed that the the soldier was critically ill and died while visiting super specialty clinics for his treatment. Earlier on Monday, another BSF soldier has died in Safdarjung hospital, where he was admitted on May 3.

Grief stricken with deaths of two BSF personnel during this pandemic. A critically ill patient died who had contracted infection of #COVID19 while visiting super speciality clinics for his treatment: Border Security Force (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BqlUXwASy1 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

The BSF said that its 41 personnel were tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, it stated that these personnel were assisting civil authorities in combating coronavirus.

Two floors of the BSF headquarters at the CGO complex in the national capital were sealed on May 4 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. These two floors were re-opened after sanitisation on May 6.