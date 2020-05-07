Covid-19 Updates: 72 inmates,7 staff test Covid-19 positive

72 inmates and 7 staff in the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai have been tested positive for Covid-19.This was informed on Thursday by the jail authorities. The inmates and staff will be quarantined separately.

All positive inmates will he shifted to GT Hospital and St George hospital in guarded vehicles on Friday morning. All staff members found positive will be shifted separately. The inmates were found to have contracted coronavirus after coming in contact with a cook who had caught the infection.

The Maharashtra government has collected 200 samples from the Arthur Road jail. Except the 79 positive cases all other samples tested negative.

The state government had decided to release on parole some 5,000 prisoners who have been sentenced to less than seven years’ imprisonment.