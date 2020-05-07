Covid-19 Updates: UAE confirms 8 deaths due to coronavirus

502 new confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has announced this on Thursday. 8 People also lost their lives due to the pandemic.

The total number of coronavirus infected patients has rised to 16240 in the country. The death toll stood at 165. The ministry also informed that 33,000 tests had been conducted across the country.

213 coronavirus patients have fully recovered. Thus the total recoveries had reached to 3,572.

The new new cases were detected after the ministry conducted more than 33,000 additional tests in different regions of the country. The UAE government has launched various strict measures to contain the spread of deadly virus in the country .