‘Happy news to expats’: A leading airline in GCC country to resume its operation to India

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker informed that the airline is all set to resume its passenger operations to 81 destinations across the globe including India by end of the June. The new announcement was made considering the demand of expats in the country who were stranded in Qatar due to the lockdown and travel restrictions.

Qatar Airways will operate flight service to 12 cities in India. Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram, Delhi, Amritsar, Ahmadabad, Goa, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.

The ticket bookings and other process will start after the approval form the destination countries. Qatar Airways is now operating cargo service to various cities including Kerala.