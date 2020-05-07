Migrant workers fight over food on train,video goes viral : Watch Here

A train carrying migrant workers to Bihar reached Satna in the afternoon when a clash broke out allegedly over distribution of food. The train had set off from Kalyan in Maharashtra with around 1,200 migrants on Tuesday.

A hungry worker takes a breather from the fight to complain about food not being served to them.

“I saw 24 packets of food being distributed. That whole compartment has received food. We have not received any food, people are hungry here,” the worker says in Hindi as he goes back to the fight.

A war of words soon turned to a violent fight. Workers jumped from one seat to another punching and kicking each other.