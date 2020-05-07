Vizag Gas tragedy:11 dead,CM Jagan announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia

The death toll rose to 11 in Vizag LG chem factories Styrene gas leakage. It is believed that the poisonous gas Styrene leaked from one of the unattended large tanks in the factory during the lockdown. The shocking scenes of 1984 Bhopal Union Carbide gas tragedy flashed through minds as scores of people were seen lying unconscious during the wee hours of the day.

More than 1000 people in the premises were affected by inhaling poisonous gas. The gas leak, that quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometer radius, occurred at around 2.30 am from the multinational LG Polymers Plant at RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatanam. The death toll is expected to go up as many as 10 people are now on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced Rs 1 crore each as a relief to kin of people killed in the tragedy. Jagan, who visited the King George Hospital here, said that the government will also provide cash assistance to the injured. National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) Dir General, SN Pradhan said 200-250 families living in the 3-km radius have been evacuated to safer places. The leakage was reported when workers were preparing for the reopening of the plant after the government provided relaxations in the coronavirus-forced lockdown.