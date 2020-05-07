Wide cycling and pedestrian paths in London, to promote social distancing

London’s pedestrian and cycling tracks will be widened to promote social distancing as more people resort to walking and cycling to and from office. The public transport system-London bus service and metro are operating at half the capacity for reducing the risk of Covid-19 spread. The London mayor Sadiq Khan announced the plans for the widening of pavements on Wednesday.

“The capacity of our public transport will be dramatically reduced post-coronavirus as a result of the huge challenges we face around social distancing,” Sadiq Khan said.”Many Londoners are enjoying the joys of walking and cycling during the lockdown. Quickly and cheaply widening pavements, creating temporary cycle lanes and closing roads to through traffic we will enable millions of more people to change the way they get around our city.” he added.

The space from roads may be reallocated for pedestrian and cycling tracks as Coronavirus lockdown had dramatically reduced traffic on once busy London roads. The new move is considered to improve street safety and allow people to remain active while maintaining their distance