Actress Rakul Preet Singh buying alcohol publically ? ; Here’s the truth behind the viral video

Rakul Preet Singh, who started her career in Bollywood with ‘Yaariyan’, is also a well known face for Telugu movie lovers. Currently she is staying at her home. The actress revealed that she has to keep her schedule very tight so that she doesn’t feel lazy all day. Everyone is aware that not just men, even women are standing in long queues to buy the alcohol at wine shops. Number of pics and videos went viral that featured the women standing in front the liquor shops. A video of Rakul Preet Singh with a mask carrying a small bottle has surfaced on the internet. People who have watched the video were shocked to see Rakul Preet Singh with a bottle.

A few YouTube channels claimed that she was Rakul Preet Singh and claimed that De De Pyaar De fame actress Rakul Preet Singh bought wine from a liquor shop in Mumbai.

But reality is that Rakul Preet Singh was spotted buying medicine from her neighborhood medical store in Bandra in Mumbai, not spotted at a wine store and the medical store was near a medical shop. And the bottle Rakul was carrying was not wine one and it was a syrup bottle.