BMW M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe launched in India: Know features and price

Leading luxury car makers BMW has launched its BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and the BMW M8 Coupe in India. The cars were launched in India on Friday.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by 3-litre, 6-cylinder in-line BS 6 petrol engine. The engine with the help of the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, generates maximum power and offers responsiveness even at low speeds. The engine produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,600 – 4,500 rpm. The car accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, a 4-seater sports car, is the most luxurious sports coupe ever built by company so far. It has a dynamic silhouette with four frameless doors, long wheelbase, coupe-style roofline. It also gets a sporty interior, driver-focused cockpit, roomy cabin, sports car ambiance. There is a large panoramic sunroof that extends seamlessly into the rear.

The price of the BMW 840i Gran Coupe starts at Rs. 1,29,90,000 and goes up to Rs. 1,55,00,000 for the M Sport variant. The BMW M8 Coupe will cost Rs. 2,15,00,000.