Coronavirus Lockdown : “PM Cares fund should be transparent”,says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has suggested that the Narendra Modi government should consider implementing the idea of NYAY- a direct cash transfer scheme, envisaged by the Congress – to revive the economy.

Addressing a press meet via video-conferencing, Rahul suggested that the government should immediately put cash in 50% households of the country.

“Take the idea of NYAY and start putting money directly into the hands of 50% of India’s poor households. It’s not going to cost too much. The Centre must immediately transfer ?65,000 crore into the bank accounts of poor and migrant population to give them financial support in these difficult times,” said Rahul.

“You need to create demand, put money in the system, put money in poor people’s hands, help MSMEs and make sure you’re protecting some of the larger players because these are all interconnected,” he added.

It may be noted here that urging the major industries to release the outstanding dues to MSMEs within a month, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday had said that MSME sector is on verge of collapse.

Emphasizing that “decisions have to be made with empathy towards migrants”, Rahul also took a potshot at the PM during the conference and said, “The Prime Minister has his own style, but in my view, in such a situation a strong Prime Minister along with a lot of strong chief ministers and a lot of strong collectors are needed. I want us to tackle the disease at the local level itself.”

I want a strong Indian leader to stand in front of this disease — be it a collector or a farmer. The zones are being decided at the national level while the CMs say that it should be decided at the State level,” he said.