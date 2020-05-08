HC intervenes to close liquor shops in Tamil Nadu amid rising Covid cases

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the closure of all state-run TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu and permitted the only online sale of liquor in the state. High Court’s intervention on the matter is amid rising Covid cases in the state.

The HC observed liquor is not an essential item and stressed the violation of social distancing norms in front of TASMAC shops. The closure is until 17 May, when the lockdown imposed by Centre is supposed to end. Madras HC judges saw the video footage of TASMAC shops for the last 48 hours and agreed with the people who filed the case that MHA guidelines have been violated and ordered the closure of the stores with immediate effect.

Opposition leader, DMK president M.K. Stalin, has been claiming that opening of liquor shops would lead to further increase in the spread of coronavirus.600 new Covid cases were reported in the last 24 hours in TamilNadu taking the total toll to 6009. The death toll in the state had touched 40.