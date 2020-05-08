Sensex, Nifty start with gains

Domestic stock markets started today’s session on a positive note tracking gains in global peers, as the country remained in the third phase of a nationwide lockdown with few exceptions to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 2.05 per cent – or 645.13 points – to touch 32,088.51 in the first few minutes of trade, having started the session at 32,083.32. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 9,382.65, after starting the session at 9,376.95 compared to its previous close of 9,199.05. Gains across sectors – led by financial, automobile and metal stocks – pushed the markets higher.

The gainers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco and Reliance Industries, trading between 2.33 per cent and 4.07 per cent higher.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Power Grid and Bharti Infratel – down 1.32 per cent, 0.90 per cent and 0.26 per cent respectively – were the only Nifty losers.

Reliance Industries shares rose as much as 2.84 per cent to touch the Rs 1,550 level on the BSE, after the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said US-based Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.