“The lockdown is not a key, that you switch it on and it’s gone”: Rahul Gandhi slams union government

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has came down heavily on the union government on nationwide lockdown. The Congress leader asked the government to reveal its plans about lockdown.

“The government now has to give a little bit of transparency on its actions. We need to understand, when they open, what is the criteria for that, what are the boxes they want ticked off before they actually start to open,” Gandhi said in a digital press briefing.

“The lockdown is not a key, that you switch it on and it’s gone. It requires number of things to happen. It requires a psychological change. The government needs to understand that it’s not an on-off switch,” he added.

“The disease is dangerous for a few categories of people. It is dangerous for old people, for those who have diabetes, hypertension etc. But other than that, it is not a dangerous disease. So we have to make a psychological change in the mind of the people. Currently, people are very scared. The government, if it wants to open up, will have to turn this fear into a sense of confidence,” said Gandhi.

He added that opening up has to be a transition. “You need to have a strategy.”