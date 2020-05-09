Coronavirus Lockdown : State Govt allows pubs, bars, restaurants to also sell liquor from Today

Desperate to get rid of old stocks piled up due to the over 40-day lockdown since March 24 midnight to May 4, the Karnataka government has decided to allow pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants and lodges across the state to also sell liquor at retail prices from Saturday till May 17, an official said on Friday.

The government, however, warned pubs, clubs, bar and restaurants that their licences would be cancelled in case they were caught serving liquor or beer on their premises to the customers.

“An order has been passed, converting pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants and lodges in non-Covid areas into temporary retail outlets to sell all brands of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer till May 17 but not serve,” Excise Deputy Commissioner J. Giri told IANS.

Though liquor sales have been soaring by the day since retail shops were allowed to reopen from May 4, huge stocks remained unsold or un-cleared in pubs, clubs, bar, restaurants and hotels, as they were not allowed to reopen due to the lockdown extended till May 17.

“With pubs, clubs, bar and restaurants also selling liquor, long queues at retail shops due to huge demand and social distancing will reduce, as customers will be able to buy their favourite drinks in their nearest pub, club, bar or lodge,” asserted Giri.

“We have formed mobile squads to inspect such premises in cities and towns across the state to serve notice on cancellation of their licences if they were found serving liquor to customers, besides retailing,” reiterated Giri.

The order directed pubs, clubs, bars and lodges to allow only one customer to enter their respective premises at a time and leave soon after purchasing liquor at the maximum retail price (MRP).

“They (pubs, clubs and bars) should also ensure customers stand 1-2 feet apart in queues and wear masks. The customers are not allowed to drink liquor on their premises,” added Giri.

The order will also allow pubs, bars, clubs and hotels to get rid of beer stocks, which have only six-month shelf life.

Pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants will however not be allowed to procure fresh stocks from the Karnataka State Beverage Corporation Ltd (KSBCL) during the retail sale period.