Covid-19 Updates: 1130 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

1130 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Qatar. The total number of coronavirus patients has rised to 21331 in the country. Most of the new cases belong to expatriate workers who have been infected with the virus because of contact with previously infected.

One patient has died due to the deadly viral infection rising the death toll to 13. The deceased was a 52-year-old resident who had received the medical care in the Intensive Care Unit and was suffering from chronic diseases.In the last 24 hours 129 people had recovered, taking the total recoveries to 2499.

The e latest cases were identified after conducting 4,096 new tests in last 24 hours. The total tests done so far rised to 124,554.