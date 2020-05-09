DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Emirates Airlines opens flight ticket bookings

May 9, 2020, 09:46 pm IST

Dubai based airline company Emirates Airlines has opened ticket bookings. On Saturday, the airline company has announced that it will operate special  limited passenger flights to carry travellers from selected countries to the UAE. Only those UAE residents are being brought back to Dubai who have received approval the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC).

The current destinations for return flights include Frankfurt and London Heathrow. All passengers coming to UAE must undergo   a mandatory Dubai Health Authority Covid-19 test upon their arrival in UAE, observe a 14-day compulsory quarantine and a follow up test before their release.

 

 

 

 

