Little Richard, the “architect of rock ‘n’ roll” passed away

The “architect of rock ‘n’ roll”, Little Richard has passed away. He was aged 87. Richard Penniman who later known as Little Richard was one among the the founding fathers of rock ‘n’ roll’s.

More than 30 million records of his were sold worldwide. He has influenced other musicians like The Beatles and Otis Redding to Creedence Clearwater Revival and David Bowie.

When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened in 1986, he was among the charter members with Elvis Presley, Berry, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam Cooke and others.

In late 1955, Little Richard recorded the bawdy “Tutti Frutti,” with lyrics that were sanitized by a New Orleans songwriter. It went on to sell 1 million records over the next year.

Little Richard was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and appeared in the movie “Down and Out in Beverly Hills.” Little Richard was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In August 2002, he announced his retirement from live performing.