One of the biggest drug smuggler in the country arrested

Punjab police has arrested one of the biggest drug smuggler in the country. The drug smuggler identified as Ranjeet Rana, alias Cheetah is wanted in the 532-kg heroin haul from Attari on the Indo-Pakistan border in June last year. The Punjab police arrested him and his brother r Gagandeep from Begu village in Sirsa town in Haryana on Saturday.

“Following up further on arrests of Hizbul operatives in J&K and Punjab, Punjab Police juggernaut moved further to nab Ranjeet of Amritsar, one of the biggest drug smugglers of India from Sirsa today,” Gupta tweeted. The operation was carried out by National Investigation Agency (NIA), Punjab Police and Haryana police.

Ranjeet Rana & his brother Gagandeep@Bhola arrested from Begu village in Sirsa, Haryana. Ranjit Rana@Cheeta, suspected to have smuggled in heroin & other drugs from Pakistan, camouflaged in as many as 6 rock salt consignments through ICP Amritsar between 2018-2019. @CMOPb pic.twitter.com/2xcyl2VgkN — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 9, 2020

The arrested drug smuggler, Rana has links with the Hizbul Mujahideen and was involved in terror funding. informed police.

The Customs department on June 30, 2019, seized 532 kg of heroin from the Attari border. The heroin was concealed in gunny bags of a rock salt consignment from Pakistan.