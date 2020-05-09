DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

One of the biggest drug smuggler in the country arrested

May 9, 2020, 06:07 pm IST

Punjab police has arrested one of the biggest drug smuggler in the country. The drug smuggler identified as Ranjeet Rana, alias Cheetah is wanted in the 532-kg heroin haul from Attari on the Indo-Pakistan border in June last year. The Punjab police arrested him and his brother r Gagandeep from Begu village in  Sirsa town in Haryana on Saturday.

“Following up further on arrests of Hizbul operatives in J&K and Punjab, Punjab Police juggernaut moved further to nab Ranjeet of Amritsar, one of the biggest drug smugglers of India from Sirsa today,” Gupta tweeted. The operation was carried out by National Investigation Agency (NIA), Punjab Police and Haryana police.

 

The arrested drug smuggler, Rana has  links with the Hizbul Mujahideen and was involved in terror funding. informed police.

The Customs department on June 30, 2019, seized 532 kg of heroin from the Attari border. The heroin was concealed in gunny bags of a rock salt consignment from Pakistan.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close