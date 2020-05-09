Over 40 Muslim families convert to Hinduism amid lockdown

Haryana : Close on the heels of the conversion by six Muslim families to Hinduism in Danodha Kalan village in Jind district, 40 families of the Muslim community today announced to convert to Hinduism in Bithmara village of Uklana block of the district.

Sources said that the Bithmara families have social relations with the families of Danodha Kalan. Like the Danodha Kalan families, these families too belong to the Mirasi Muslim community and work as Doms (traditional singers).

They took the decision to embrace Hinduism after the demise of an elderly woman Phulli Devi today. Satbir Ahlawat, son of the deceased, informed that his mother died today and his family cremated the body as per Hindu rituals.

“In official documents, we are Doms who are Scheduled Caste Hindus. Barring cremation, we have been following the socio-religious activities of the Hindus,” he said.

“Earlier, our families had been following the tradition of burying the dead as per Islam. But we have decided to do away with that tradition as well and decided to cremate the body of my mother as per Hindu traditions,” he maintained, adding that there are approximate 150 members in 30 families in the village.

He said that they never visit a mosque and, in fact, the village doesn’t have a mosque. “Our localities are close to Jat houses and we enjoy congenial social relations with them. We work as workers in their fields and also help them during social functions,” he added. Satish Patar, another villager, said that there have never been any fissures on communal lines in the village. “These people earn a living by working in the fields and by singing traditional ‘saangs’. If they have decided to convert to Hinduism, we welcome their decision. But there is no pressure on them to do so,” he said.