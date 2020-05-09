The song ‘Dushman Banal Zamana’ goes viral on Social media: Watch it here

A song from a Bhojpuri film has gone viral on YouTube. The song ‘Dushman Banal Zamana’ from the movie ‘Jaanam’ starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee has rocked the video sharing platform.

The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav. The lyrics are penned by Pyarelal Yadav.’ Ajay Kumar Jha has directed the movie and.

Durga Prasad Majumdar and Anuj Kumar have produced it under the banner of A S Pictures Entertainment.

Khesari was last seen in reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’ as one of the contestants while Rani featured in adventure-based reality show ‘Fear Factor India: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’.