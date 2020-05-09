Entertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Tiger Shroff’s ‘Dus Bahane 2.0’ dance rehearsal from ‘Baaghi 3 sets: Watch the video

May 9, 2020, 10:29 pm IST

 

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has shared a dance rehearsal from his latest film ‘Baaghi 3’ for his fans and followers on social media to entertain them amid lockdown. The actor has shared a video from his dance rehearsal for the song ‘Dus Bahane 2.0’.

In the video Tiger Shroff can be seen practicing the dance steps  with the help of choreographer Prince Gupta and Vikram Swain. Together, the three can be seen dancing in harmony to the beats of the hit song.

View this post on Instagram

Dus Bahane 2.0 ???Baaghi 3 We Love Only ??@tigerjackieshroff @piyush_bhagat @shaziasamji @dishapatani @ananyapanday @wardakhannadiadwala @mfn_mma @mmamatrixgym @flyzonefitness_ @shraddhakapoor @riteishd @prowlactive @onitsukatigerindia @prowlactive @tarasutaria__ @apnabhidu @kishushroff @kuldeepshashi @swainvikram @machindrashirsath @ishagoraksha @rahulkothavale @rahuldid @rinzingd @shariquealy @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @shifuji_jaihind @nidhhiagerwal Follow for more updates of Tiger Shroff:- @tigershroff_holic_rajesh Credit:- @tigershroff_holic_rajesh #Repost #tigershroff #dishapatani #apnabhidu #hrithikroshan #bollywood #follow4follow #annualday #tigershroffholicrajesh #love #followback #instagramers #envywear #tweegram #photooftheday #20likes #amazing #smile #follow4follow #like4like #look #instalike #igers #picoftheday #food #instadaily #instafollow #followme #baaghi3 #rambo

A post shared by Team Tiger J&K [Rajesh] (@tigershroff_holic_rajesh) on

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close