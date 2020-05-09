Trump administration to ban H1B visas as unemployment peaks in US

The US President Trump is moving to temporarily ban some work-based visas like H-1B, popular among highly-skilled Indian IT professionals, as well as students visas and work authorization that accompanies them, amidst the high level of unemployment due to the coronavirus, according to a media report on Friday.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers from countries like India and China in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The new step is considered to counter the high rate of unemployment in the US.

The decision followed the US labor departments report on Friday, that coronavirus lockdown wiped out 20.5 million US jobs in April, destroying nearly all the positions created in the prior decade in the world’s largest economy.

Nearly 500,000 migrant workers are employed in the US in the H-1B status.