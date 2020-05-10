DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 1189 new coronavirus case confirmed in Qatar

May 10, 2020, 05:16 pm IST

1189 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Qatar. This was announced on Sunday by the Ministry of Public Heath in Qatar. The total number of coronavirus cases has rised to 20,000 in the gulf country.

One person had died of coronavirus in the country in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached 14. 254 new recoveries  has also reported during the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries in the country has rised  to 2,753. 3125 new  Covid-19 tests has been conducted. The total number of tests conducted  in Qatar so far  has reached to 127,769.

 

 

