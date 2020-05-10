Covid-19 Updates: 13 died of coronavirus in UAE

13 People had died of coronavirus in UAE. This was informed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday.The deceased, who are of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with the coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death informed ministry. The death toll has reached 198.

Also 781 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the country. This is the highest number of cases detected in a day for UAE. The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE is now 18,198

509 COVID-19 recoveries were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total recoveries to 4,804. The ministry has also conducted an additional 29,000 tests over the last few days.