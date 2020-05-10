Covid-19 Updates: 81 prisoners test Coronavirus positive ; Total number reaches 184

Giving a shock to authorities, 81 inmates in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai has tested coronavirus positive on Sunday. So the number of coronavirus positive cases in the jail has rised to 184. In this 158 are inmates and 26 are staffs.

“We kept all jails including Arthur Road Jail in complete lockdown. No one was allowed to go/enter from outside. But maybe through people who supply vegetables and milk acted as carriers of COVID-19,” said Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister.