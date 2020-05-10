Fire in Moscow Covid hospital : Swift evacuation spares many lives

One person died after a fire broke out in a hospital treating coronavirus patients in northern Moscow, forcing an evacuation, emergency officials said Saturday.

The Spasokukotsky hospital No. 50 was treating nearly 700 patients infected with the coronavirus as of Friday. It was not clear what started the fire or whether it affected the wing housing coronavirus patients.The quick evacuation of patients by the emergency response team saved the lives of many.

The emergencies services in Moscow said in a statement that one person died and 200 had to be escorted from the building. “The fire started in one of the rooms on the first floor,” it said. The fire was quickly extinguished, it added.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed reports that a patient had died and said those evacuated would be transferred to other hospitals. It was not clear how many of the evacuees were suffering from COVID-19