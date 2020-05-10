Indian Railway announces its decision on resuming passenger train services

The Indian Railway has made decision on resuming passenger train service in the country. As per the new decision the Indian Railway will resume passenger train services from May 12. The train service will begin initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys).

These trains will run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.