Last patient discharged! Mizoram is now Corona free

India’s North-East is gaining fast on Corona infection. With the last patient discharged on Saturday, the state of Mizoram joined the four other northeastern states — Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh to become Covid free.

Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said the state’s lone COVID-19 patient, a pastor, was discharged from Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Saturday afternoon after 45 days of intense treatment. He was discharged from the hospital after four consecutive tests turned negative, the minister said.

The pastor, who is in his early 50s and working under the Baptist Church of Mizoram, returned to the state from Amsterdam on March 16. He was pursuing higher studies in theology in the Netherlands capital. Union minister for health, Harsh Vardhan congratulated Mizoram for becoming free of COVID-19.

The state health minister Dr R Lalthangliana thanked doctors, nurses and staffs of ZMC for successfully treating the patient.