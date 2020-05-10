Low-intensity earthquake strikes Delhi, adjoining areas

A low intensity earthquake has hit the national capital, New Delhi and its adjoining regions on Sunday at 1.45 pm. This was informed by National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded 3.5 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake is 21-km North-Northeast (NNE) from Delhi, said the NCS. No casualty or loss of property has been reported. The quake occurred at a depth of five kilometres.

This is the third earthquake in the national capital amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was felt in Delhi NCR on April 12 followed by another mild earthquake on April 13 with the magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale.