‘Mother’s Day’: Sushma Swaraj’s daughter writes a heart-melting note on Mother’s Day

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of India’s former foreign minister Sushama Swaraj has shared a heart-melting note dedicated to her mother om Mother’s Day. Bansuri Swaraj shared the note dedicated to her mother who died last year on Twitter.

She also posted a photo of her with Sushama Swaraj. “Happy Mother’s Day. Miss you with every breath Ma,” she tweeted. The image shows a young Sushma Swaraj with Bansuri Swaraj as a kid.

The tweet has gathered over 73,000 likes and close to 5,500 retweets.